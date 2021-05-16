Verona senior Sydney Toman remains on such a tear in the batter’s box that Verona coach Todd Anderson moved her up to the No. 4 spot in the lineup from the No. 5 hole.
Toman went 11-for-15 (.733 average) last week, including a 5-for-5 game and four stolen bases in a 14-4 six-inning win over Janesville Craig on Tuesday, May 11, a game-winning walk-off RBI single in a 6-5 win over Janesville Parker on Friday, May 14, and a two home run performance in a game against Portage in the Monroe Tournament on Saturday, May 15.
“I feel like I’m seeing it (the ball) really well,” Toman said. “I was in a little slump and started hitting the ball and I’ve been feeling amazing since. I really feel like I’m really hitting the sweet spot on the bat now.”
Moving Toman up in the lineup paid off asd she drove in some key runs in the tournament.
Toman said it was a little bit of a surprise to be moved up the cleanup spot in the lineup.
“It made me feel really good because he has faith in me that I can really score those runs when we really need it,” she said.
Verona (11-2, 6-1 Big Eight) knocked off Argyle 5-2, Portage 13-0 and Monroe 13-2 in the championship game of the Monroe Tournament May 15, at Twining Park.
The Wildcats racked up 37 hits and five home runs in three games en route to slugging their way to the championship.
“It feels amazing to make it this far with this team,” Toman said. “It’s making us closer as a team knowing we can get really far especially in the playoffs.”
Verona coach Todd Anderson said the Wildcats played in the Monroe Tournament to give everyone playing time.
“She’s hot right now,” Anderson said of Toman. “It’s otherworldly the way she is hitting right now. We want to give everyone a chance to get their bats going,” Anderson said. “
Verona 13, Monroe 2 (5 innings)
Hilary Blomberg helped her own cause, going 3-for-3 with two home runs and seven RBI to power the Wildcats to a rout of the Cheesemakers in the championship of the Monroe Tournament May 15, at Twining Park.
The Wildcats scored three runs in the second inning to take a 5-2 lead. Verona then exploded for a six-run third. Blomberg tossed a complete game and gave up two earned runs on two hits. She struck out six and walked one.
Jana Lawrence went 3-for-3 with two doubles and senior ALyssa Bostley finished 2-for-3 with a triple.
Verona 13, Portage 0
Blomberg pitched a perfect game to lead Verona to a shut out of Portrage in the second pool play game in the Monroe Tournament.
Blomberg struck out 10 and was dominant mixing her pitches and used a changeup. During one stretch, she struck out seven straight.
“She wanted to change her speeds and not let anyone get their timing,” Anderson said. “SHe was able to spot the ball and throw strikes.”
Toman continued her hot streak going 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI.
“It felt really good because the game before that I got walked three times,” Toman said. “Finally, to be able to hit the ball and get it started got the momentum going.”
Anderson said Toman got everything on her home run.
“That might have gone out on a 250-foot fence,” he said. “She barreled that and got on time.”
Verona senior Katie Pederson went 2-for-3 with two doubles and one RBI. Junior Odalys River finished 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Verona 5, Argyle 2
Pederson blasted a three-run home run in the second to propel the Wildcats to a win over Argyle in the first-round of pool play in the Monroe Tournament.
Bostley pitched a complete game one-hitter to get the win. She gave up two runs, struck out nine and walked three.
Verona 6, Janesville Parker 5
Toman went 3-for-4 and had a game-winning walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to survive Janesville Parker May 14, in Verona.
The Vikings outhit the WIldcats 10-8, but committed three errors.
Bostley pitched four innings and gave up four earned runs on eight hits, while striking out three and walking two. Blomberg tossed three innings in relief to get the win. She gave up one earned run on two hits, struck out five and walked one.
Verona 14, Janesville Craig 4 (6 innings)
In a Big Eight Conference showdown, Verona avenged a loss to Janesville Craig from the day before.
In the first meeting on Monday, May 10, the Wildcats committed three errors and eight of the Cougars’ 11 runs were unearned. In the rematch May 11, Verona played a perfect game in the field and came through with some clutch hits.
Anderson said the bounce-back win against Craig came down to two areas - making hitting adjustments at the plate and playing an error free game on defense.
Toman reached on an infield single in the second. Lawrence then delivered with an RBI single. Hilary Blomberg came through with an RBI double to left to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.
The Cougars rallied with a four-run third off Blomberg. The Cougars got key RBI singles from Presley Stanley, Bella Vitaoli and Abby Humprey to take a short-lived 4-2 lead.
Blomberg pitched a complete game to get the victory. She limited the Cougars to four runs on X hits and struck out nine.
“She shows a lot of poise out there,” Anderson said of Blomberg as a pitcher. “She’s a savvy veteran for her age. She just stays calm.”
The Wildcats rallied in the bottom of the third. Bostley doubled to center. Pederson followed with an RBI singl;e top left. Toman then delivered a game-tying RBI double to left to tie the game at 4.
“It was nice that when they came back to tie it we didn’t get our spirits down,” Toman said. “We were cool and collected.”
Toman said any time the WIldcats face a deficit, she’s confident they can rally for a win.
“I know all-around we can hit the ball really well,” she said. “I know when we get down, I’m not nervous at all.”
Verona took the lead for good with a four-run fifth. It started with some small ball after Toman singled to right. She then stole second and took third when the throw went into center field.
“Once we did it a couple times, he could count on me to take second base,” Toman said. “It (stolen base) really got our hopes going and got us fired up.”
Toman went 5-for-5 with three RBI and four stolen bases.
“She may have even ran through a stop sign tonight,” ANderson said of Toman. SHe’s savvy and fast. We want her to use those skills on the base paths and disrupt what the other team is doing. That gets your team up, the bats start to come alive and everyone wakes up.”
Ellie Osting knocked in Toman on a ground out to third to give the Wildcats a 5-4 lead. Lawrence singled and Harriet Salas tripled to left to drive in a run to give Verona a 6-4 lead. Sophomore Addison Blomberg delivered a two-run double to right to xtend the Wildcats’ lead to 8-4.