With a quartet of swimmers with state experience returning and an influx of 13 freshmen, the Verona Area/Mount Horeb girls swim team will be relying on the veterans to push the rookies in practice this season.
Verona/Mount Horeb has eight letterwinners returning from a team that finished sixth at the alternate state meet last spring, led by sophomore Annika Rufenacht, who took sixth in diving with a career-high score of 386.45 points. The other state qualifiers returning are seniors Maia Blas, Kenzie Zuehl and Tola Klabough.
Coach Bill Wuerger said Zuehl, Blas and Klabough all have multiple years of state meet experience.
“They know what it takes to reach that level and they will set great examples for our new swimmers to follow,” he said.
Zuehl was an alternate state qualifier last spring in the 50-meter freestyle and 100 freestyle. She finished seventh in the 100 free (52.94 seconds), 0.15 of a second away from overtaking Middleton junior Abby Utter for a sixth-place medal. Zuehl also took eighth in the 50 free with a time of 24.41, 0.18 of a second away from a medal.
The Wildcats return three-fourths of their 200 free relay team -- Zuehl, Klabough and Blas -- that finished seventh (1:40.05), 0.12 of a second away from finishing sixth-place medal.
Zuehl also swam on VA/MH’s 200 medley relay that took seventh with a time of 1 minute, 49.98 seconds, 0.66 of a second away from a medal.
Wuerger, who is in his 19th year as the girls swim coach, looks forward to seeing the strengths of the veteran and new swimmers develop.
“Last year was a short season, so we barely got to know last year’s freshmen,” he said. “Hopefully our entire team benefits from a full season and makes big strides forward.”
There are 17 new swimmers on VA/MH this year. Wuerger said two events expected to be strengths for VA/MH will be the 50 and 100 freestyles, where Zuehl, Blas, Klabough, sophomore Emmy Bennin will give the Wildcats depth. Klabough will also be used in the 200 free. Senior Kayte Lewicki will be counted on in the 50 butterfly and 50 free, he said, while senior teammate Ingird Malin will be versatile with her ability to swim the 200 individual medley, 50 fly and 50 breaststroke.
Two newcomers who could contribute in the 500 free are sophomore Isabella Gnewuch and freshman Ava Newman. Gnewuch will also swim the fly and backstroke, Wuerger said.
Freshman Emily Spielman finished first in the 13-14 year-old 100 IM (1:13.26) and took third in the 100 fly (32.55) for Seminole at the Madison All-City Swimming Championships. Fellow freshman teammate Amelia McCartney third in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.42) and fifth in the 100 fly (33.01) at All-City.
There was no Big Eight Conference season because of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring. The Wildcats finished third in the sectional.
Wuerger said Middleton, the alternate fall state runner-up (286 points), Sun Prairie, which took third (233) at state, Madison Memorial and Madison West will all be contenders vying for the conference title this season.
Wuerger said VA/MH should finish in the top five in the conference.
“Middleton had a very strong team last spring,” he said. “The Madison schools did not have high school swim seasons last year, so it’s hard to know how we compare.”