Six Verona girls soccer players were named Big Eight All-Conference recently.
Receiving first-team all-conference honors are senior Natalie Linebarger, midfielder; and junior Lauren Simonett, defender.
Linebarger, who was the team’s second-leading point producer, scored seven goals and had five assists in conference games. Simonett was tied for third on the team in goals in conference games (7).
Two Verona players who received second-team all-conference accolades are freshman Izzy Plesac, forward; and senior Kirstin Poppen (defender). Plesac was the team’s top goal scorer in conference games with nine goals.
The two players who received honorable mention all-conference are sophomore Jenna Albert at forward and junior Elsa Queoff at goalkeeper. Albert posted seven goals and two assists in conference games.
Verona (9-4-1, 7-1-1 Big Eight) tied Madison West for second place in the conference behind champion Sun Prairie which finished 8-1. The Wildcats lost a sectional semifinal to the Regents 1-0 in overtime June 17.