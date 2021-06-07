It’s time for Verona area residents to break out their swimsuits and flip-flops, because Fireman’s Park Beach is set to open for the season next weekend.
Beginning Saturday, June 11, the beach will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily, according to the city’s website.
The splash pad reopened Memorial Day and will have daily hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Fireman’s Park, 600 Bruce St., features a splash pad, a beach area with shade structures and a shelter. The shelter has changing rooms.
The beach is staffed with certified lifeguards from noon to 7 p.m. seven days a week, the website states. The beach hours may change due to weather and other circumstances.
Children under the age of eight must be supervised at all times by a person 15 years of age or older, according to the website.
To use the beach, it costs $2 for resident youth, $3 for resident adults, $4 for nonresident youth and $5 for nonresident adults, the city website states.
Season memberships are available for both residents and nonresidents, in both individual and family rate categories.
Only cash or check payments are accepted at the beach, according to the website, but season passes may be purchased online.
For information, visit ci.verona.wi.us/320/Firemans-Park-Beach.