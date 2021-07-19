Thirteen actors took to the stage three times over two days outside Verona Area Community Theater's building on Lincoln Street to bring "The Radio Play Disaster" to life.
And while the theme of the play was "disaster," sunshine and clear skies made for a pleasant viewing experience during the sold-out performances.
The actors hailed from from the Verona, Mount Horeb, Oregon and Madison areas.
The show was directed by Sara Ward-Cassady, produced by Dee Baldock, with sound engineering by Dale Nickels, costume design by Paula Blankenheim and stage design by Matthew Grzybowski.
It was the first outdoor show produced by VACT in its 29 year history.
In the show, self-proclaimed genius Harlan Bean (played by Marcus Wisniewski) is ready to make history with his science-fiction radio masterpiece "Battle of the Planets." But when the broadcast is in the hands of an ambitious actress with her own vision for her character, several terrified last-minute replacements jumping in, and a disgruntled sound engineer out for revenge, the mayhem in the studio makes an alien invasion look like a piece of cake.