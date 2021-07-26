Around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 18, 81-year-old Verona resident Nancy Wuthrich left her Whalen Road home to go for a walk.
Sometimes Wuthrich is known to take walks to Goose Lake, authorities told Channel 3000/News 3 Now. But a silver alert was issued that afternoon when she did not return home.
The Verona Fire Department was alerted by the Dane County Sheriff’s Department that it’d had a call that an elderly woman with dementia had gone missing, Verona firefighter and assistant chief of training and safety Andrew Jensen told the Press.
The sheriff’s department first did an interview with family members and helped search the house. It then called the fire department for additional assistance.
The department lieutenant put out a call for fire service personnel, including drone operators, to assist with the search operation, Jensen said.
A drone was provided by the Verona Firefighters Association, an independent nonprofit that supports members of the department by purchasing equipment outside of the municipal budget through fundraisers like the annual chili feed at the senior center.
The association’s drone helped search a 500-foot perimeter around the house. But it was a drone from a McFarland police officer that ultimately located Wuthrich, Jensen said. She was found a little over a mile away from the house.
From the time the Verona drone operator arrived on the scene to the time the McFarland officer’s drone found her was around 25 minutes in total, Jensen said.
She was located in an area where two adjoining cornfields and a large thicket of trees made her not very visible, he said.
After the drone was able to find her location, the Verona firefighters drove their all-terrain vehicle through the cornfield to pick Wuthrich up.
She was evaluated by Fitchrona EMS paramedics and was cleared to not need medical transport to a hospital.
“We are very proud to be a part of a drone team for the surrounding area,” the fire department wrote on Facebook July 18. “Today this team worked together along with the use of ATVs to find a missing older adult in the Town of Verona.
“We couldn’t be more thankful for the hard work and support we received from McFarland Police Dept, Dane County Sheriff Dept, and Middleton Fire along with Fitchrona EMS and want to give them a huge thank you. Another great outcome when all emergency services train and work together.”