More Sunshine and Longer Days = More Reading Light!
Looking for something new to read as the days get warmer and longer? Check out these upcoming titles and place your hold today!
”Red Island House” by Andrea Lee — Literary Fiction“An utterly captivating, richly detailed and highly critical vision of how the one percent lives in neocolonial paradise.” –Kirkus Reviews
”Crimson Phoenix” by John Gilstrap — Apocalyptic Science- Fiction/Thriller“Victoria Emerson is a congressional member of the U. S. House of Representatives for the state of West Virginia. Her aspirations have always been to help her community and to avoid the ambitious power plays of her peers in Washington D. C. Then Major Joseph McCrea appears on her doorstep and uses the code phrase Crimson Phoenix, meaning this is not a drill. The United States is on the verge of nuclear war.” –Penguin Random House
”Yes & I love you” by Roni Loren — Romance“With this charming contemporary romance, Loren (The One for You) delivers a thoroughly satisfying, slow-burning account of a relationship that feels both inevitable and earned.” –Publishers Weekly
“The Soul of a Woman” by Isabel Allende — Memoir“Acclaimed writer Isabel Allende’s short memoir, ‘The Soul of a Woman’ is a bold exploration of womanhood, feminism, parenting, aging, love and more.” –Associated Press, written by Molly Sprayregen
”The Committed” by Viet Thanh Nguyen — Literary Ficiton/Thriller“A quirky intellectual crime story that highlights the Vietnam War’s complex legacy.” –Kirkus Reviews
”Everyone Knows Your Mother” is a Witch by Rivka Galchen — Historical Fiction“The story begins in 1618, in the German duchy of Württemberg. Plague is spreading. The Thirty Years’ War has begun, and fear and suspicion are in the air throughout the Holy Roman Empire. In the small town of Leonberg, Katharina Kepler is accused of being a witch.” –Macmillan Publishers
”The Two-Faced Queen” by Nick Martell — Fantasy“Simply put, this series is a masterclass in grand-scale storytelling. The future of epic fantasy is here—and this saga is it.” –Kirkus Reviews
”Machinehood” by S.B. Divya — Science-Fiction“Divya keeps the pace rapid, and her crack worldbuilding and vivid characters make for a memorable, page-turning adventure, while the thematic inquiries into human and AI labor rights offer plenty to chew on for fans of big idea sci-fi.” –Publishers Weekly
”Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley — Teen and Young Adult Novel/Thriller“Eighteen-year-old Daunis Fontaine has never quite fit in, both in her hometown and on the nearby Ojibwe reservation. She dreams of a fresh start at college, but when family tragedy strikes, Daunis puts her future on hold to look after her fragile mother.” –Macmillan Publishers
”All He Knew” by Helen Frost — Children’s Historical Fiction“Although Frost’s subject is weighty, she handles it with skilled sensitivity. All He Knew is a significant and poignant exploration of a difficult moment in American history and serves as a loving tribute to the young people whose experiences it brings to light.” –BookPage