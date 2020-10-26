Need to brush up on something frightful and scary? Check out these new books, games, DVDs, and much more available from the Verona Public Library.
Books
- “Cari Mora” by Thomas Harris (Español)
- “Category Five” by Ann Dávila Cardinal (Teen)
- “Hex Life” edited by Christopher Golden and Rachel Autumn Deering (Short stories)
- “A Murderous Relation” by Deanna Raybourn (A Veronica Speedwell Mystery)
- “TH1RT3EN” by Steve Cavanagh
- “Witch’s Oath” by Terry Goodkind
- “You Let Me In” by Camilla Bruce
Graphic Novels
- “The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited” by Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Justin McElroy, Carey Pietsch (Graphic Novel, Volume 2)
- “Bad Gateway” by Simon Hanselmann (Graphic Novel)
Audiovisual
- “Past Tense” by Lee Child (Audiobook, A Jack Reacher Mystery)
- “Joker” (DVD)
- “The Turning” (DVD)
Games
- “Nox” (Board game)
- “One Night Ultimate Werewolf” (Board game)
- “Undertale (Nintendo Switch)