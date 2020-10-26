Need to brush up on something frightful and scary? Check out these new books, games, DVDs, and much more available from the Verona Public Library.

Books

  • “Cari Mora” by Thomas Harris (Español)
  • “Category Five” by Ann Dávila Cardinal (Teen)
  • “Hex Life” edited by Christopher Golden and Rachel Autumn Deering (Short stories)
  • “A Murderous Relation” by Deanna Raybourn (A Veronica Speedwell Mystery)
  • “TH1RT3EN” by Steve Cavanagh
  • “Witch’s Oath” by Terry Goodkind
  • “You Let Me In” by Camilla Bruce

Graphic Novels

  • “The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited” by Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Justin McElroy, Carey Pietsch (Graphic Novel, Volume 2)
  • “Bad Gateway” by Simon Hanselmann (Graphic Novel)

Audiovisual

  • “Past Tense” by Lee Child (Audiobook, A Jack Reacher Mystery)
  • “Joker” (DVD)
  • “The Turning” (DVD)

Games

  • “Nox” (Board game)
  • “One Night Ultimate Werewolf” (Board game)
  • “Undertale (Nintendo Switch)

Emma Cobb can be reached by email at ecobb@ci.verona.wi.us