The Leonardo music show
The Leonardo music show is expected to start at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
Hosted by the library, the event will showcase Leonardo who is a Parents’ Choice Award winning family musician from Chicago, according to the event description.
The program is described as being a humorous high energy musical program that inspires reading.
“This highly interactive performance has plenty of sing-a-longs and dance moves to inspire imagination, creativity and a love of reading in audiences of all ages and abilities,” the event description reads.
The virtual performance will be streamed on the library’s Facebook page.
Farmers’ market
The market will be held from 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 and will continue to run through Sept. 30 at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St.
The Chamber is limiting vendors to those that will follow COVID-19 safety precaution guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Past vendors include Tater and The Dragon Inc., Ann In A Jam, Great Harvest Bread Co., Sitka Salmon Shares, La Ferme Dans la Vallée, Get Inda Farming, The Siamese Farmer LLC and Creekside Bakery.
For information, visit veronasmarket.com or email info@veronawi.com.
Escape room
There are two virtual escape rooms for tweens and teens available at the library.
The Tween Escape room, for ages 8-11, is set to start 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 via Zoom. The Teen Escape room, for age 12-17, is set for 2 p.m. the same day.
Registration is required for both programs and can be found on the library’s website.
Participants will work as teams to solve puzzles and open locks.
An access link will be sent to your email the day of the event. A computer is recommended for the escape room although a tablet or a phone will work, according to the event description.