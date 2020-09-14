Libby is a reading app for borrowing digital books and audiobooks from the SCLS library system's OverDrive collection, and she is totally awesome.
It works pretty much like the old brick and mortar library system but rather than picking up books/audiobooks from a building, they can be delivered right to your phone or other electronic device. The waiting time is relatively short and the convenience can’t be beat. With the weather soon to cool off, the leaves on the verge of changing color and our Badger Football season sadly canceled due to events beyond our control, now is the perfect time to download some audiobooks from Libby and take some long drives/walks while listening to some truly exceptional reads.
Happy listening!
Unsung Heroes
Women played a crucial role in WWII but many of their stories were unknown until recently. Here are a few wonderful listening options:
"Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II" by Liza Mundy
An award-winning New York Times bestseller this thrilling tale about the young women who played a crucial role in Allied victories during the war is an engrossing, well researched look at a forgotten facet of American history.
"The Woman Who Smashed Codes" by Jason Fagone
The true story of the American woman who helped launch the NSA, aided the capture of gangsters and smugglers during Prohibition, and exposed Nazi spy rings in South America in the years leading up to and during the Second World War. An amazing life told in a scintillating fashion.
"The Women with Silver Wings: The Inspiring True Story of the Women Airforce Service Pilots of World War II" by Katherine Sharp Landdeck
Fantastic narration and riveting history make this intriguing look at the young women who answered the call to serve their country as pilots an unputdownable winner.
American History
"Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" by David Grann
Named a best book of the year by Wall Street Journal, The Boston Globe, San Francisco Chronicle, GQ, Time, Newsday, Entertainment Weekly, Time Magazine, NPR's "On Point," Vogue, Smithsonian, Cosmopolitan, Seattle Times, Bloomberg, Lit Hub's "Ultimate Best Books," Library Journal, Kirkus, Slate.com and Book Browse this intense, thrilling read will introduce you to the formation of our first federal law enforcement bureau and the crucial need it filled in our country. An absolutely not to be missed read.
"You Never Forget Your First" by Alexis Coe
This short, humorous, irreverent biography of George Washington peels away the layers of mythology surrounding our First President to introduce us to the imperfect but admirable man who steered our country through war and into peace.
"The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America's Shining Women" by Kate Moore
This bestselling book takes a vital look at a forgotten piece of American history and explains one of the many dangerous situations that gave rise to important agencies like the EPA and OSHA.