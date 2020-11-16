As a self-proclaimed "crazy cat lady", I find myself drawn to stories with cats. I also love mysteries, trying to figure out who did the thing and serving them much-deserved justice. And I'm a sucker for a happy ending. So when I discovered a whole genre of cozy cat mysteries combining my three favorite things, I was hooked! I've read quite a few different series throughout the years, but here's a handful of super-favorites.
"The Cat Who.." by Lilian Jackson Braun
While Jim Qwilleran and I have little in common in terms of age and profession, we both have a strong love for our closest family members - our cats. Along with Siamese cats Koko and Yum Yum, Qwill solves various murders and other crimes during his time as a reporter and then as a retiree. It is a long ride, 29 books to be exact, but well worth the effort. The library has most of the series on audiobook, which my own cat really enjoyed listening to/falling asleep listening to.
"Second Chance Cat Mysteries" by Sofie Ryan
Elvis the cat has a knack for telling when people are lying. His owner Sarah has a knack for finding crimes. Together with Sarah's friends/amateur private detectives, this dynamic duo always gets their guy.
"Magical Cats Mysteries" by Sofie Kelly
Hercules and Owen can literally do what all cats seem to be able to do, which is disappear and walk through walls. Hercules and Owen are magical cats who adopted small-town librarian Kathleen. This trio always solves the purr-fect murder. And Owen's Funky Chicken antics are laugh-out-loud hilarious.
"Bookmobile Cat Mysteries" by Laurie Cass
When librarian Minnie's cat Eddie sneaks aboard the bookmobile's maiden run, Minnie's sure she is going to be fired. But when Eddie runs across a dead body, it could be Minnie who is the goner. Yep, Eddie's nose for crime and clues and Minnie's inquisitive nature get them into and out of trouble every time. These two characters are truly one for the books.
"Hannah Swenson Mysteries" by Joanne Fluke
Ok, this one's more about baking than cats, but Hannah does have a cat named Moishe who loves to take a flying leap into Hannah's arms whenever she gets home. At 25 pounds, that is a LOT of cat to catch! Hannah and family bake up cookies and clues to solve the crimes in this series that is still publishing at 27 books and climbing.
Of course there are many more cozy cat mystery series out there, so come on over to the library to check them out!