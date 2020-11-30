Barry is an English professor at University of Wisconsin - Madison and I think we would be best friends. "We Ride Upon Sticks" takes place in 1989 Danvers, Massachusetts (a.k.a. Salem Village in 1692). The Danvers High Field Hockey team wants to win state, bad. So badly, in fact, that they sign their names to a pledge to evil forces in a notebook with Emilio Estevez on the cover.
If you are a fan of the 1980’s or just love a good inclusive teen comedy, well this ones a dosie. There are many witch and occult themed books coming out. That theme, the 1980’s, Emilio Estevez, comedy, and a local author is the perfect concoction to get me to read a book. Heathers, Pretty in Pink, and The Breakfast Club hold a special place in my heart and Barry’s story fits right in with them. Her characters are inclusive and everyone who reads this will find at least one character they can relate to, even if it is their coach.
I am a sucker for a New England setting, and with Barry’s knowledge of Massachutes from growing up there, the setting becomes its own character. You can feel the cool autumn wind and the freezing rain when field hockey games are described. However, never having lived in New England, the high school felt like the one I went to here in the Midwest.
"We Ride Upon Sticks" is a good fit for this time of the year. I find that I gravitate toward cozy, but (not too) spooky books at this time of the year and this book is what I want every book I read to be until November.