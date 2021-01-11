To paraphrase Charlie, the main character from Stephen Chbosky’s The Perks of Being a Wallflower, my favorite book is always the last one I read. By that logic, my favorite book of 2020 was "The Nest" by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney. A popular summer release from 2016, "The Nest" is one of many ‘it’ books that I never seemed to find the time to read until just recently.
Centered on four semi-estranged adult siblings, Leo, Jack, Beatrice, and Melody Plum find themselves in dire straits. Each of them had spent their lives eagerly awaiting their share of an inheritance, referred to as the nest by the family, which was set to be dispersed upon the youngest sibling’s 40th birthday. Now less than a year away from dispersal, the nest is all but gone. Each of them, in their own way, had been over-spending and living too large in anticipation of the nest saving them. Tensions rise as each sibling scrambles to lay claim on what’s left and save themselves from financial ruin. Will this break them or bring them closer?
Well-written and starring an exceptionally flawed cast of characters, this debut novel delves deeply into how money can impact relationships and the real-world ramifications of counting your chickens before they hatch.