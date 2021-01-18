In all honesty, I haven't previously gotten into reading graphic novels. I don't exactly know why. However, when flipping through some recently, I landed on this quote from “Spill Zone”:
"(Rule) Four: Don't listen to cats' cries too closely, or they start to sound like words."
I was interested. “Spill Zone” is about an unknown spill that occurs, causing the area to be strictly quarantined by the government. Our protagonist sneaks into the zone to photograph the inexplicable phenomena caused by the mysterious spill. “Spill Zone” is a blend of fantasy and horror that features a dark theme and strong language. It is well written, and the character-driven plot keeps you reading.
The pacing of this graphic novel is phenomenal. It makes you feel like you're in an action movie. As someone who hasn't read a lot of graphic novels, it's a refreshing experience. You don't need a lot of time to get into the story. It's perfect for a quick five or ten minute read during the day. So much of the story comes from the art, which makes it easy to consume.
Alex Puvilland's art is very well done. Movement and action are depicted so effortlessly. It adds an extra element to the graphic novel that's exciting and page-turning. However, for me, what makes the story so compelling are the depictions of giant rats, elongated werewolf creatures, and two-headed glowing goats. What is the spill? How did it cause these crazy creatures? I enjoyed the questions it brought to mind. Despite all the horror and fantasy elements, the balance is there. The world feels real and not overly fantastical.
I'm excited to read “Spill Zone Book 2: The Broken Vow.” If you're interested in trying a graphic novel, Verona Public Library can provide recommendations or even selections for you based on your interests. You may be a graphic novel person and not know it!