“Kiki’s Delivery Service” by Eiko Kadono. New English Translation by Emily Balistrieri. Delacorte Press. 2020.
The animated feature films of Hayao Miyazaki enjoy worldwide acclaim now, but there was a time when his stunning and influential work was relatively unknown outside of his home country of Japan.
Having seen the films in dingy art houses and found them in foreign DVD sections eons ago (with English subtitles) before the internet even happened, and long before Disney made them part of their canon with English language voiceovers, I somehow arrived at the erroneous idea this was an original screenplay by the now famous, and internationally recognized, director.
I discovered I could not be more wrong. There is a big gap in my understanding. I became immediately interested to know whether the original story written in 1985 by Eiko Kadono had an integrity of its own. A casual glance at the author’s biography shows that she is equally formidable. Winner of the Hans Christian Andersen Award, and placed on the Honour List of the International Board on Books for Young People, “Kiki’s Delivery Service” definitely deserves to be re-examined. The accolades alone suggest that this literary work may be well on its way to becoming a timeless classic too.
Usually, I get to see how the film adaptation differs from the original source material. My daughter, who is 12 (and serendipitously the same age as Kiki the wayfaring witch) enjoyed doing just that with the Harry Potter books. We read the books zealously and then tried to pinpoint which details were left out, or changed in some way. It was a really fun exercise to see how creative license works when adapting someone else’s material, and how the sense of story flows differently depending on the medium.
The book is very different from the movie, but that is OK. It does have a charming home-spun sensibility of its own that feels distinctly Japanese. For example, you will find no mention of knitted belly warmers in Miyazaki’s cinematic adaptation, and Kiki is just as plucky, resourceful, and stalwart. The novel varies so widely from the animated film that it makes me wonder if the film version pulls from the 5 or so books that make up this series.
I guess I will have to wait for another installment of English translations to find out.