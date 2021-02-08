Before reviewing this fun, informative, and amusing book, it seems important to acknowledge the elephant in the Quiet Reading Room. I just want it known upfront that my reasons for reviewing this particular title are not entirely self-serving…
I was thrilled when this book was finally published. Christine had been working on it for quite a while. Furthermore, it was great to see it in-print, and professionally packaged by a publisher that has been around since 1866. She worked really hard on this, and it shows. This is a first-rate humorous examination of the historical and contemporary ways humans are connected to what would normally be seen as unsavory waste products.
The Verona Public Library is glad to have played a part in its creation.
Yes, you read that right. Our local library was instrumental in helping get this book into the hands of readers. If you need proof, turn to the Spewing of Thanks section (ha!). Specifically, page 149 credits myself, and the intrepid Reference staff at the library. We were able to obtain obscure items for this Wisconsin author through Outer-Library Loan from libraries nation-wide. This service is available to anyone with a library card, by the way.
Does this sound like a plug for the library, and less like a book review? Pardon me for tooting our own horn! It is not every day that a local author helps us demonstrate the inherent power of your community library.
From Astronauts recycling their own urine for consumption in outer space, to the insect-based additives found in foods like yogurt, after reading this book you will never look at Halloween candy corn the same way again. The jokes are non-stop, which pairs nicely with the eye-opening revelations about the foods we routinely eat. Despite the jam-packed humor, the book also manages to not sugar-coat the unsettling facts. If humor is good medicine, this is just what the doctor ordered to expand young minds about the foods we eat.
Definitely food for thought, and a fun romp through the food supply past and present!
"Dung for Dinner: A Stomach-Churning Look at the Animal Poop, Pee, Vomit, and Secretions That People Have Eaten (and Often Still Do!)" is by Christine Virnig, with illustrations by Korwin Briggs. Published by Henry Holt and Company in 2020.