Looking to jumpstart your spring and summer cooking skills? Want to try your hand at sourcing some of your own food? Check out these books in the South Central Library System and place your hold today!
Pulling the grill out of storage?
• Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ: Every Day is a Good Day by Rodney Scott
• Foil Pack Dinners: 100 Delicious, Quick-Prep Recipes for the Grill by Julia Rutland Dowling
• Tailgreat: How to Crush it at Tailgating by John Currence
• Fire, Smoke, Green: Vegetarian Barbecue, Smoking and Grilling Recipes by Martin Nordin
Doing some canning and gardening?
• The New Heirloom Garden: Designs, Recipes, and Heirloom Plants for Cooks who Love to Garden by Ellen Ogden
• The Comic Book Guide to Growing Food: Step by Step Vegetable Gardening for Everyone by Joseph Tychonievich
• Grow Your Own Mini Fruit Garden: Planting and Tending Small Fruit Trees and Berries in Gardens and Containers by Christy Wilhelmi
• Canning and Preserving: The Beginner’s Guide to Preparing, Canning, and Storing Veggies, Fruits, Meats, and More by Adams Media
• The Ultimate Guide to Preserving Vegetables: Canning, Pickling, Fermenting, Dehydrating and Freezing Your Favorite Fresh Produce by Angi Schneider
Looking to do some cooking inside?
• Salt Fat Acid Heat by Samin Nosrat
• Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence by Claire Saffitz
• New York Times Cooking: No-Recipe Recipes by Sam Sifton
• The Complete Plant-Based Cookbook: 500 Inspired, Flexible Recipes for Eating Well Without Meat by America’s Test Kitchen
• Milk Street Cookish: Throw It Together by Christopher Kimball