Police are searching for an unidentified man wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman while she was walking on the Military Ridge State Trail on Monday night.
She suffered minor injuries, but was able to escape, according to a Verona Police Department news release.
Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, a woman reported she was physically assaulted by an unknown subject while she walked on the Military Ridge State Trail near Lincoln Street, the release states. She told police a man grabbed her from behind, partially covered her mouth, and pulled her to the ground, but she was able to scream and fight off the attack.
The attacker was described as a black male, around 17-25 years old, around 5-foot-8, with tall, curly hair, a medium build, wearing a dark T-shirt and pants and a white face mask around his neck, the release states. He was last seen running west on the trail after crossing Lincoln Street. A K-9 track was unsuccessful.
Police are asking anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact them at (608) 845-7623.