Jen Murphy and John Porco will be Verona Area Board of Education’s newest members.
Murphy and Porco, along with incumbent Yanna Williams, were the three winners of a five-way race for three At-Large Seats in the Tuesday, April 6, election. Meredith Stier Christensen was re-elected to her Outside Cities seat on the board unopposed.
Williams received the most votes, with 2,915; followed by Murphy (2,794) and Porco (2,054). The two other candidates were incumbent Carolyn Jahnke (1,924), and Nicole Vafadari (1,909), according to unofficial results published on Tuesday night (results are considered unofficial until certified by the county and state).
Leotha Stanley won 8.3% of the vote, despite suspending his campaign.
At least one new board member was guaranteed to win, as Tom Duerst had announced in December he would not run for reelection.
In the Town of Verona, David Lonsdorf won a two-year term on the Board of Supervisors against incumbent Mike Duerst by a vote of 327-260. Other seats up for election in the town were unopposed – incumbent town chair Mark Geller and incumbent supervisor Tom Mathies will each have another term.
All of City of Verona’s aldermanic candidates ran unopposed. There will be one new alder, with Phil Hoescht being the sole candidate to run for Ald. Charlotte Jerney’s District 3 seat that she’ll be vacating.
Dane County also had an executive race, and voters could chose the next state superintendent of schools. The ballot also had a slate of Dane County circuit court judges, all of whom were incumbents running unopposed.
County executive Joe Parisi won again for a third full term against challenger Mary Ann Nicholson with nearly 80% of the vote.
Parisi, who has held the role of executive for a decade, had centralized his reelection campaign around continuing to guide the county through the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects.
For state Department of Public Instruction superintendent, Jill Underly won over challenger Deborah Kerr in the state-wide race, succeeding Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who had been appointed in 2018 after former superintendent Tony Evers won the gubernatorial race.