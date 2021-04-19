With all Wisconsin residents ages 16 and older eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, more people than ever are scrambling to find doses.
Even with more people who are interested in receiving shots than vaccines themselves, there are a few ways you can get an appointment. Those include signing up at a mass vaccination site, calling your health provider or going to a local pharmacy.
People ages 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, and those 18 and older can receive Moderna. The federal government has temporarily paused the use of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine to study rare blood clots found in six people out of 7 million recipients, but if and when the pause is lifted, that vaccine is available for people 18 and older.
All COVID-19 vaccines are given out by appointment only.
People have often found appointments by scheduling them for locations that have a smaller population, oftentimes outside of Dane County, or by scheduling their vaccine weeks in advance, rather than expecting to get in the next day. When looking for an appointment, try to remain flexible with when and where the appointment is.
We’ve compiled a list of resources to find vaccine appointments, but for the most current information, visit Public Health Madison and Dane County’s website at publichealthmdc.com, or the state Department of Health Service’s website at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19.