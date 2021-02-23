The City of Verona plans to host a public informational meeting about the North Main Street water main replacement project that is expected to start this summer.
The virtual meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
North Main Street will remain open in both directions from Llanos Street to the south, during the construction which is expected to start in June or July and end in August.
The city is replacing deteriorated infrastructure after water main breaks along North Main, according to the project's website.