Two proposed West Verona Avenue developments that would bring hundreds of apartments, thousands of square feet of retail and a park are up for key approvals this month.
At the Monday, Oct. 5, Plan Commission meeting, commissioners are set to review and possibly vote to recommend approval of the Sugar Creek Elementary School and Klassik Tavern redevelopments. Specifically, commissioners will review the general development plans, which include a detailed outline of the plan after getting input from the Common Council, Plan Commission and the public.
A public hearing will be held during the meeting for people to provide input on the Sugar Creek Elementary land project.
The city held a public hearing for the Klassik development in September. After a half-hour of public comment and another half-hour of discussion by the commission, it decided to postpone a vote because of concerns about traffic.
Those wishing to speak during the virtual meeting should register by 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5, by emailing city administrator adam.sayre@ci.verona.wi.us or calling 848-9941.
Former plan commissioner and alder Scott Manley stated at that Sept. 8 meeting he was concerned about safety concerns related to affordable housing because “subsidized housing” projects in Madison attracted police calls for domestic violence and drugs.
“It would be a shame if we approved a project that was ultimately a nuisance for the city and attracted a lot of police calls,” he said.
Other concerns from commenters included an increase in traffic and the height of a proposed four-story building.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. The commission can recommend approval of the plans to the Common Council.
If the council approves the GDPs for the projects, the next step would be a precise implementation plan, which includes additional details, such as landscaping, stormwater, lighting plans and building design and aesthetics. City staff notify all property owners within 200 feet of the development.
If the PIP is approved, the applicant can start construction, though both projects figure to be heavily dependent on public financing. Developers for the Sugar Creek project have suggested it could need as much as $9 million in tax-increment financing, and the Klassik development got approval last month for more than $1 million in county funding for affordable housing.
The timeline for construction on the projects is 2021-2025 for Sugar Creek and 2021- 2022 for the Klassik, according to the applications.
The Sugar Creek project involves two developers, Steve Brown Apartments and the Alexander Company, who hope to transform the former Sugar Creek Elementary into more than 200 apartments, retail space and a park on 12.6 acres south of West Verona Avenue between Legion and Marietta street. Sugar Creek Elementary School, and an existing building at the corner of Marietta and West Verona Avenue would be torn down, and New Century School House would be restored to a potential children’s museum, non-profit headquarters or community center, according to the application.
The key components of the plan are a civic plaza and one-acre open space, rehabilitation and historic registration of the 1917/18 New Century Schoolhouse, up to 10,000 square feet of retail/office space; 130-140 market rate apartments and 100-110 affordable workforce apartments.
Northpointe Development is looking to redevelop the area east of Legion Street that encompasses the Klassik Tavern and the Old National Bank at 410 and 420 W. Verona Ave. It would tear down both buildings and create a single building with 80 apartments and a first-floor retail area that would feature a site for the bank and a drive-thru.
The application states the majority of the apartments would be considered affordable — meaning tenants earning 30-60% of the county median income. Northpointe signed an agreement with Lutheran Social Services who would provide a service coordinator to the property, according to the application. Their role would be to connect tenants with resources and services within the community.