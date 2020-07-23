A company hoping to redevelop a block of West Verona Avenue is holding a virtual informational meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30 for anyone interested in learning more about the project.
Northpointe Development presented its plan for the area east of Legion Street that encompasses the Klassik Tavern and the Old National Bank at the July 6 Plan Commission meeting, which is available on the VeronaWIMeetings channel on YouTube.com. It would tear down both buildings and create two new ones with a total of 79 apartments and a retail area that would feature a smaller site for the bank.
The virtual meeting is being held on Zoom, using meeting ID 922-9413-4520 and passcode 003123.
“The purpose of this meeting is to provide information as well as obtain neighborhood feedback and answer questions,” an announcement from Northpointe states.
The Plan Commission frequently requests that developers discuss the impact their project might have with neighbors before approving plans. It is not a city-sponsored meeting.
There will be a presentation and time for questions at the end of the meeting, according to the announcement.
Anyone who wishes to submit comments can do so at sean@northpointedev.com.