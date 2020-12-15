The Verona Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” traffic safety campaign set to run from Friday, Dec. 18 through Jan. 1.
Officers across Wisconsin will patrol in greater numbers, for longer hours, watching for impaired drivers, according to a Dec. 13 Verona Police Department news release.
Last year in Wisconsin, 6,058 alcohol-related crashes injured 2,918 and killed 140 people; about one-quarter of all traffic fatalities. A growing problem involves drug-impaired drivers -- people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by legal or illegal drugs, including prescription and over-the-counter medications, according to the new release.
To help combat impaired driving, Wisconsin has 5,223 police officers trained to help detect and remove impaired drivers from the roadways, including 310 drug recognition experts. State law enforcement agencies also conduct 23 multi-jurisdictional enforcement task forces, which operate throughout the year.
People who plan to celebrate are asked to identify a sober designated driver or find a safe alternative way home, and never allow someone to get behind the wheel impaired. People can download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app from the WisDOT website, which includes a “find a ride” feature to locate mass transit and taxi services.
Drivers should make sure everyone is buckled up, watch your speed and eliminate distractions, according to the news release. If people encounter a driver they suspect is impaired, call 911 and provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle and location.