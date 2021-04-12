The Town of Verona is seeking volunteers to assist with a future prairie burn near the town hall, according to an April 2 news release from town planner/administrator Sarah Gaskell.
Although a date has not been scheduled, the town is seeking volunteers to assist with the burn.
The release states the burn will take place when it is safer to burn following recent high fire danger warnings from the Department of Natural Resources. Once the burn is scheduled, the town will post the date to its website.
Town administrators are also planning a short presentation that will be provided prior to the burn, open to anyone who is interested in learning more about prairie burns.
For information about the prairie burn, visit town.verona.wi.us
If you are interested in volunteering to assist with the burn, email Sarah Gaskell at SGaskell@town.verona.wi.us