People are invited to participate in a virtual committee meeting regarding the creation of new 10-year district boundaries for the board of supervisors.
According to the Dane County Department of Planning and Development website, under state law, county governments must create new county board district boundaries every 10 years, immediately after the federal census.
The Dane County Redistricting Commission meeting, to be held through Zoom and telephone, is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. According to a Wednesday, Dec. 16 county news release, the commission is tasked with submitting at least three draft supervisory district maps to the County Board by no later than May 31, 2021. The board will then vote on adjustments to the maps. People can submit written comments for the meeting or register to speak.
To join the meeting in Zoom, click us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eCZZ00JBQ8Ok5Ew3aYslTw. The link will only be active during the meeting, and people wishing to register to speak about an agenda item, even those attending via telephone, must register with this link.
To join by phone, people can call either 1-833-548-0276, 1-833-548-0282 or 1-888-788-0099. When prompted, enter Webinar ID: 818 0618 5829.
To submit a written comment for this meeting or send handouts for committee members, email standing@countyofdane.com.
To provide public comment, people must be in attendance on Zoom or phone. Participants will then either be unmuted or promoted to a panelist and provided time to speak to the group.
Registrations to provide public comment will be accepted until 30 minutes before the meeting starts.