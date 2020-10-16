More than two dozen people have applied to be the City of Verona Fire Department’s next battalion chief.
The department plans to hire a new full-time battalion chief position to replace the previous deputy position that chief Daniel Machotka vacated in May when he was promoted. Applications for the battalion chief role closed on Oct. 11.
The battalion chief position will assist department staff in maintaining policy and procedures, training, inspections and management. Whoever is selected will also manage scenes on larger calls and manage the team when multiple calls come in.
Machotka said the department will start interviewing nine of those applicants starting Wednesday, Oct. 21. The team will then narrow down candidates and advance selected candidates to the assessment stage, where candidates will undergo a semi-working interview.
During that round of interviews, candidates will be required to give a presentation and simulate how they would handle different situations during a fire, Machotka said.
That assessment is expected to take place at the end of October. From there, the candidates will be narrowed down to the finalist, who will have a final interview with the chief during the first week of November.
The salary listed on the online application ranges from $66,629 to $82,779 annually.