Verona-based health software giant Epic Systems is requiring all of its United States based employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1.
Failure to comply with the mandate could result in termination of employment, the company told NBC15 Friday, July 30. But more than 97% of Epic employees are already vaccinated, according to the July 30 NBC15 story.
“We need our staff to be fully vaccinated to continue our important work,” an Epic representative told NBC15. “We will work with each employee to discuss how they can safely get vaccinated, but we recognize that some employees may choose to not get vaccinated and hence will not be able to continue in their role.”
The inoculation mandate falls in line with current guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which states that even fully vaccinated individuals should wear masks indoors for added protection against the virus, particularly the highly infectious Delta variant. The variant is mainly to blame for the rise of COVID-19 cases across the country, various studies indicate. The CDC’s guidance also prompted Public Health Madison and Dane County to issue its own mask advisory for county residents last week.
In a letter to employees, Epic states that employees would want to receive their final dose before Sept. 17 in order to meet the shot deadline, as people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose.
To aid in that effort, the company is planning to host a Pfizer/BioNTech clinic on its campus, with first doses taking place on Aug. 17 and the second on Sept. 8.
Starting Aug. 3, the company is also requiring the use of masks when getting food on Epic grounds, according to the letter. Staff must also wear masks in meeting rooms if the number of attendees is 75% or more of the room’s capacity.