A steady stream of voters filtered through City Hall on Tuesday morning, exercising their right to vote in the 2020 election.
Taped x’s on the floor kept people physically distanced while waiting in line and plexiglass dividers kept poll workers safe.
Outside, volunteers kept watch on the ballot drive-thru drop-box.
The ballot included candidates for U.S. president, state congressional district 2 and state assembly district 80.
The City of Verona has two polling place locations. Besides for City Hall, residents could also choose to vote at Verona Public Library.