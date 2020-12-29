After nearly a year away from the basketball court, the gymnastic mats and the swimming pool, Verona Area High School athletes got an early Christmas present.
“I was running down the halls and hollering at the new Verona Area High School when I heard,” Verona boys basketball coach Reggie Patterson said of the plan that will allow high school winter sports teams to play games outside of Dane County starting Jan. 12. “I’m excited for the players and the parents. It’s bigger than me.”
Verona Area School District athletic director Joel Zimba made the announcement that winter sports teams could play outside of Dane County on Wednesday, Dec. 23, after developing a plan with superintendent Dean Gorrell and administration.
“This whole thing is about trying to provide an opportunity,” Zimba said. “This whole situation isn’t ideal. This decision was not made because of the postseason.”
Winter sports teams that have not started practices, including boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling can start practice Jan. 4. Seven practices are required before the first game, which can officially start Jan. 12.
Games have been on the back burner since the Verona boys hockey team won the Division 1 state hockey championship last year on March 7, one week before schools were ordered to close by the state as the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to take hold.
Games were prohibited from being played in the county because of Madison Public Health and Dane County’s order that limits gatherings to 10 people or less inside and 25 or less outside.
Each Verona winter sports team will play all road games outside of the county. Zimba said VAHS will not host any neutral site games outside of the county.
“The purpose of it is to leave the county to play teams that have already started to play and have safety protocols,” he said. “There has been success with programs doing it.”
Verona girls basketball coach Angie Murphy is excited to see her team given an opportunity to play even if adaptations will be made to the practice routine with COVID-19 protocols, a county order that still prohibits contact.
“I’m unbelievably excited for the girls,” Murphy said. “I thank Joel Zimba for doing so much behind the scenes to make this happen. Just having the opportunity to play and travel we have some normalcy back. We will do whatever we need to do.”
Zimba said all winter sports teams would not practice at any other site than the high school, and that practicing at a different high school outside the county wasn’t considered.
“It’s for the safety of our student-athletes and coaches so they stay safe and are following all the protocols in the county,” he said.
Most Verona winter sports teams would be eligible for the postseason. The WIAA changed its plan and there is no limit for the number of games required to become postseason eligible this season. Basketball teams are required to have seven practices before playing their first games and hockey teams must have 10 practices before they can play in the WIAA-sanctioned postseason.
However, Zimba said starting Feb. 1, county requirements could prohibit high-risk sports for spreading COVID-19 like hockey and wrestling from competing outside Dane County. If that becomes an order in effect at the time, hockey and wrestling postseason tournaments may be in jeopardy for Verona teams looking to participate.
Up until now, the district has canceled all games up until the middle of January. Zimba is in the process of scheduling games for each winter sport team. Verona has contacted the WIAA about posting a games wanted ad on its website.
Zimba is not putting a timetable on when the Verona sports schedules will be released and updated on the Big Eight Conference website.
“We are at the mercy of all of the other programs outside of Dane County and their availability,” Zimba said. “We are coming late to the game. We were given the green light to go outside of Dane County. That doesn’t mean everything is guaranteed.”