Verona Area School District residents will have at least three contested races to vote in the April election.
The April 6 ballot will include a five-way race for three seats on the Verona Area Board of Education, which everyone who lives within the district boundaries will be able to vote on. Town of Verona residents will have a contested race for one of its town supervisor seats, and all Dane County residents will select between two candidates for the seat of the executive.
The City of Verona Common Council has no contested races, although there will be one new person on the body in late April. Phil Hoescht is running to fill a vacancy created by Ald. Charlotte Jeremy, who is not seeking re-election.
The April election will also feature a state Department of Public Instruction superintendent race between Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly.
For the school board, there are two incumbents and three newcomers running for three at-large seats.
Those incumbents are Carolyn Jahnke and Kalyanna Williams. Jahnke, who was previously Verona Area International School governance council president, has been on the board since 2018. Williams was appointed mid-last year to fill a vacancy created by former board member Debbie Biddle, who left the board in July.
The three newcomers vying for the seats are: Jennifer Murphy, John Porco and Nicole Vafadari. Murphy and Porco were part of the 10-candidate slate that applied to fill Biddle’s seat last year.
Murphy is a faculty associate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Secondary Education Math Masters program and is a former Savanna Oaks Middle School teacher for two decades; Porco is a UW-Madison instructor and a former K-12 engagement coordinator for Literacy by the Lakes.
Vafadari is the only person currently running that has not run for or applied to a seat before. Meredith Stier Christensen is running for her Outside Cities seat unopposed.
All seats on the school board are for three-year terms.
For town board, chair Mark Geller is running unopposed, as is supervisor Tom Mathies. Incumbent Mike Duerst is running for re-election, with David Lonsdorf challenging him for the seat.
Duerst comes from a lineage of farmers and currently manages his family’s 120 year old farming operation, growing corn, soybeans and wheat that help produce ethanol, and is running for his fourth consecutive term as a board supervisor after he stepped away for several years. Lonsdorf, a retired family physician, is a volunteer with the Ice Age Trail Alliance and was a part of a town committee that discussed the 10-year comprehensive plan.
Town board seats are two-year terms.
County executive Joe Parisi will run again for his third full term against challenger Mary Ann Nicholson. Nicholson wrote on her website March 9 that she has paused her campaign activities after the death of her spouse, but will still be on the ballot and is wanting the role.
Parisi, who has held the role of executive for a decade, has centralized his re-election campaign around continuing to guide the county through the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects.