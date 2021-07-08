Participation in Verona recreation department programs has exploded this year.
The department has experienced across the board increases for every program, city recreation director Casey Dudley told the Press. Some programs fill every year, he said, but in 2021, every spring and summer program -- was full and many had waiting lists.
Spring soccer, for instance, grew from 256 participants in 2019 to 394 in 2021. Nearly all programs were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That is the most we’ve ever had,” said Dudley, who has been with the department for 20 years.
The playground program, which is daytime supervised outside play for 5-7 year olds and 8-12 year olds, had an increase of more than 30% from 323 kids in 2019 to 457 kids in 2021.
The tennis program was so full, Dudley had to hire another instructor to increase the nine classes from 15 students to 20 each.
The recreation department offers opportunities for youth sports like soccer, volleyball and basketball. But also offers other activities like dance, babysitting classes and tree climbing. Together the department offers more than 20 programs for all ages.
Part of the reason for the increase is likely “COVID hangover,” Dudley said, but he also believes that more people are prioritizing health and finding out about the city’s recreation program. He said getting kids out and active is a big benefit.
“In the big scheme of things, it benefits the city because kids are actively exercising, and not out on the street getting into something,” Dudley said. “They are doing organized activities, learning to interact with others and those are all good things.”
Dudley also noted that the programs provide revenue for the city, though the programs mostly break even.
For information on future programming visit ci.verona.wi.us/recreation.