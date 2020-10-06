At the Aug. 5 Verona Public Library Board of Trustees meeting, library director Stacey Burkart reported that the Verona library remained the busiest library in the South Central Library System.
The SCLS is a consortium of 65 public libraries across seven Wisconsin counties: Adams, Columbia, Dane, Green, Portage, Sauk and Wood.
Burkart updated the board that there were 29,000 items circulated that month, which is 10,000 more than any other library in the system.
Although, when the Press reached out for more information, Burkart said while that it’s true Verona has been the busiest library in the South Central system lately, a large factor is that other libraries that normally check-out more books per month than Verona – such as Madison Public – are only offering curbside pick-up right now.
“So it’s not comparing apples to apples,” she said.
During COVID-19, building designs and floorplans and social distancing requirements are playing a big part in what services each area library can offer, Burkart said.
“We happen to have the good fortune to have a large open space in the middle of our library that allows people enough room to come in the building and not be too close to other people,” she said. “The only other suburban Dane County library besides Verona that is open for limited browsing is Waunakee, all the other suburban libraries and Madison are currently offering curbside-pick up only.”