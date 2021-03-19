The Verona Public Library is ready to attempt reopening its inside to patrons – for a second time since the pandemic first closed the interior to guests March 25, 2020.
While an exact date is not yet determined, the plan is to reopen after the April 6 election, director Stacey Burkart told the Press. Burkart said patrons should call or check the library website for more information after April 6.
The library will reopen in stages, Burkart said, to be able to focus on the safety of staff and patrons. Masks, social distancing, plexiglass dividers and virtual programs will remain even after the building reopens, she added.
During the first stage, most areas of the library will be open for browsing and holds pickup for a few hours a day, with curbside pickup still an option. Because of social distancing requirements, the children’s room will not open right away, but there will be a selection of kids' books available for browsing in the central area of the library, Burkart said.
Patrons will be encouraged to adhere to expedited “grab and go” type visits, where they get what they need in ideally 15 minutes or less.
There will not be any seating or study and work spaces available at first, and the number of people in the building will be limited and monitored, Burkart said. Library staff will add tables and chairs back indoors when it becomes safer for individuals to co-mingle for longer periods of time, she said.
Over the next few months, library staff will shift towards offering more open inside hours and fewer curbside pick-up hours. In-person indoor programming and events will be the last to return, although staff are planning outdoor programs for the summer.
Masks are going to continue to be required to enter the building, Burkart said. For patrons who can’t wear one, staff will continue to offer curbside pick-up service and will answer any questions by phone.
“Even if you are vaccinated, please keep in mind when you are out and about in the community that the people around you might not be,” Burkart said. “So keep those masks on and keep your distance from others while visiting the library.”
This is the second time the library has reopened since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On June 15, 2020, the library staff partially reopened the inside for ‘express service.’ Those services included scanning, faxing and computer access, in-person holds pickup, self check-out and library card creation. The library closed again on Oct. 26, as cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Wisconsin.
Among the reasons for the change were people were not wearing masks properly or at all inside the library – there was never 100% compliance, Burkart told the Press at the time. Patrons at the library were also traveling to the library from different communities 30 minutes or more away, adding to concern of spreading the virus further.
At the time, the only other suburban Dane County area library besides Verona that was open for limited browsing was Waunakee, while all the other suburban libraries and the Madison public libraries continued offering curbside-pick up only.
Building designs and the ability to social distance are playing a big part in what services Dane County area libraries can offer, Burkart said.
“We happen to have the good fortune to have a large open space in the middle of our library that allows people enough room to come in the building and not be too close to other people,” she said.
The library has consistently been offering a curbside pick-up service since April 27 of last year, after first closing down all services for several weeks following the statewide Safer-at-Home order in March.