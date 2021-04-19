A former Verona man has been indicted on federal child pornography charges.
William Heitman, 35, faces the charges after he was found in possession of two storage cards with sexually explicit content in June 2020, according to an indictment document filed on April 14 with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin. On the storage cards, there were depictions of minors engaging in sexual conduct, and at least one of the children was under the age of 12, the indictment states.
The storage cards had been shipped either over state lines or from a foreign country, but the indictment does not state which applied. Many times, crimes that involve more than one state rise to the severity of a federal crime.
Heitman pled guilty to six felony counts of child pornography in 2016 after being found with it in November 2015. Heitman had attempted to upload suspected child pornography to his Google account, which the tech giant then turned over to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children before locking his account, the criminal complaint states.
Much of the pornography found in Heitman’s possession included female children, some as young as infants or toddlers, participating in sexual acts with adults, the criminal complaint states. As part of his signature bond, Heitman was prohibited from accessing the internet or talking to female children without supervision, online court records show.
Heitman was later sentenced to prison in August 2020, according to online court records. He was moved from Verona to New Lisbon Correctional Institution.
In the past 15 years, there have been at least three other people who lived in, or conducted child pornograpy crimes, in the greater Verona area and were found guilty.
In 2008, a man was found guilty after his laptop was found to have child pornogrpahy on it after it fell off the roof of his car. In 2011, a man was found guilty of possession and trafficking after his computer was found with 270,000 erotic photos and he tried to buy sex with an 8 year old child.
And in 2012, a University of Wisconsin-Madison doctoral researcher was found guilty of child pornography after he took up-skirt photos of a student at Stoner Prairie Elementary School.
