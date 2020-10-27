A Verona man is facing charges of felony sexual assault after the state crime labratory connected his DNA to the alleged July assault of a female escort.
Max Bell, 30, was charged this month with second degree sexual assault as a repeat offender and two counts of bail jumping after his DNA matched evidence collected July 16 for an incident the previous day.
Madison police arrested Bell Oct. 9, and he was being held at the Dane County Jail as of Tuesday, Oct. 27, according to online court records. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 6.
At the time of the sexual assault and the arrest, Bell was out on bail for a separate second-degree sexual assault charge, according to online court records.
When officers arrested Bell, he used an edged object in an attempt to cut his own throat.
According to a complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, the woman, identified only by initials, told City of Madison police Bell sexually assaulted her July 15 by continuing to have sex with her after she told him to stop. She said he restrained and penetrated her in ways she had not consented to.
Bell had met with the woman around 4 p.m. that day in the City of Madison after connecting with her through a website, according to the complaint. The woman entered Bell’s vehicle, where she consented to oral and vaginal sex with him, but later asked him to stop, the complaint said. It said she pushed him away, but he put his weight on her, pulled her arms behind her back and began having anal intercourse with her, she told police.
The woman said she screamed in the hopes that her friend, who was waiting in her car nearby, would hear her, the criminal complaint states, and that the incident stopped when she elbowed him in the eye.
The state crime lab identified Bell’s DNA from a hair and a swabbing taken the next day, when she went to Meriter Hospital for a sexual assault examination.
Judge Jason Hanson set for Bell’s bail at $5,000 per charge, and if posted, he will have GPS monitoring, as well as no contact with the woman or visit any websites that arrange for escort services, according to online court records.