The City of Verona has joined more than 50 Dane County entities to address climate change.
In a resolution the Common Council passed unanimously at its Feb. 8 meeting, the city is now a supporter of the Dane County Climate Action Plan.
Dane County created the 2020 CAP to provide a science-based strategy to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions, and address ways climate change is impacting the region, according to its website.
The plan aims for “deep decarbonization” which means reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 45% by 2030, and to achieving net zero emissions by 2050. The CAP also has a goal of meeting one-third of its electricity use with solar power and one-half with wind power by 2030.
As a plan supporter, the city will have access to ideas, technology and strategies on how to reduce climate change but will not be obligated to those goals.
“We should look for ways that we can do better and we can take care of our little piece of the county,” Mayor Luke Diaz said.
More than 50 cities, organizations, businesses and nonprofits are CAP supporters including Badger Prairie Needs Network; the cities of Fitchburg, Madison, Middleton, Monona and Sun Prairie, as well as The Urban League of Greater Madison and Exact Sciences.
For information, visit the website at daneclimateaction.org