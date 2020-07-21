50 years ago
• The village sold the Sharpe house on the corner of Main Street and Verona Avenue to a local resident and business owner who had plans to restore it and make it a restaurant.
At least one resident complained that the city should get more than the $75,000 it agreed on and should use part of the land for a city hall, and trustees held a brief discussion on where that would end up.
The home would be torn down in the late 1980s to build a Hardee’s restaurant, which was, in turn, torn down in 2005 to build Park Bank. Meanwhile, the city instead decided to rent out a part of the Carnes building for several years for city offices.
• A developer brought plans for a mobile home park that would accommodate as many as 700 units to the Town Board.
The man, a Sun Prairie farmer and businessman named Wilbur Renk, said the former Grabandt farm, on 105 acres north of the village, could also be developed as single-family homes, but he preferred mobile home units, most of which would be installed permanently and would be attractive to “older people.”
The board had been considering a mobile home ordinance for several months and delayed action until it could finish it.
• The Verona Area Public Schools board closed Camp Badger Elementary School on McKee Road “on a temporary basis” because of unsuitable conditions, including structural issues, running out of water and a lack of library and audio-visual equipment and materials.
Students were moved to Maple Grove School and Verona Elementary, and it was not reopened.
40 years ago
• After months of back-and-forth arguing, debate, legal fights and controversy, the Verona Cable Co. finally began putting cable television in the city.
The most recent dustup had been an issue with the FCC over cross-ownership of media, as the company was a subsidiary of Mount Vernon Telephone Company. Among the earlier issues was a complaint that a cable company had flown an alder back to Verona from Green Bay in a private plane to make it back in time or a vote on the cable system.
• City administrator Robert Pugh began a campaign to educate the community about the use of tax-increment financing.
It started with a long explanation in the Verona Press and included presentations to the Common Council and other groups about the usefulness of the tool, which uses future property taxes to pay for development projects. The city’s financial adviser, Ehlers and Associates, also gave a public presentation of potential projects at Verona Elementary School.
The city would create its first TIF district a few years later, to help build the Cross Country Heights subdivision.
• Janet Linscheid of Verona and son Dan both graduated from school in the same month. Janet earned her bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, while Dan graduated from Verona High School.
• Eight students were chosen as co-valedictorians of Verona High School, as all eight earned 4.0 grade-point averages.
Today the school does not select valedictorians, instead having a group called the Top 10 students.
30 years ago
• About 40 school district parents squeezed into the school board meeting to demand policy changes that would give parents more of a say in setting sex education programs. The district had attempted to debut a new curriculum earlier in the school year that got the community in an uproar, then modified it in response.
Among other things, the parents asked that they be notified of changes and that the board be ultimately accountable for all materials used in the curriculum.
• The city began a voluntary recycling program, which would eventually become mandatory the following year.
Participants were asked to bring their items – including paper, cans, glass and No. 1 and No. 2 plastic – to the public works garage.
• A Verona woman, Madeline Handley, won a new Chevrolet Lumina in a raffle among the area’s Chevrolet-Geo dealers. It was one of more than 6,000 entries and was delivered by local dealer John Erickson.
• A recycling company pitched bringing a 24,000-square-foot plant to the south side of the city. It would have shredded tires to reduce them to carbon and used the material for ink, coloring, chemical and agricultural applications, among other things.
Mayor Bob Kasieta called it a “marvelous opportunity” and appointed a committee to investigate changing a city ordinance to allow the recycler to move here.
• Two students from Verona High School were chosen to sing in the Wisconsin High School Honors Choir, an elite group featuring the best 50-60 students in the state. They attended a summer camp in Waukesha and performed at the Madison Civic Center in October.
• An engineering firm began surveying land for the Verona Bypass – the first work on the controversial U.S. 18-151 bypass project.
• A group of Vietnam veterans based in Illinois held a march that started at Hardee’s in Verona and went through New Glarus, Monroe, and parts of northern Illinois. The march was to raise public awareness of POW/MIAs still unaccounted for 15 years after the war ended.
20 years ago
• A Verona Area High School teacher was investigated for alleged inappropriate sexual contact almost 20 years earlier.
The man, who had resigned in March of that year, had allegedly had an affair with a freshman student that continued until after her graduation. However, criminal charges – and therefore the man’s identification – were not expected, because the statute of limitations had expired.
His accuser, who became a teacher herself, wrote a guest column the next month in the Verona Press explaining her decision to come forward after so many years, including the realization that she was not the only student he had had a relationship with.
• The city annexed 144 acres southeast of the intersection of County Hwys. M and PB for use as a commercial park.
Now known as Verona Technology Park, it includes Latitude, SAFC-Pharma, Wisconsin Brewing Company, United Vaccines and the University of Wisconsin materials distribution center. The developer, the Livesey Company, had envisioned a park that would emulate the UW Research Park off Whitney Way, including about 100 acres of office facilities.
• The body of a man who had been missing for almost two years was found in the southern part of the Town of Verona.
Michael Wildgruber, 27, had walked away from his residence, but media were never alerted, presumably because of his history of mental illness. Foul play was not suspected.
• A 14-year-old Fitchburg student at VAHS was charged for compiling what police considered to be a possible hit list.
The list had been well-known, but it became taken more seriously after a teacher was added and it was revealed that the boy had reconnoitered the house of another student he threatened with a drive-by shooting.
• The county opened a new administration wing on the Badger Prairie Health Care Center in the Town of Verona.
Now the home of Badger Prairie Needs Network, it was the only building left standing a couple of years later after the old BPHCC facility was torn down to move into a new complex to the north.
• The city voted to provide assistance for the renovation of the old Town Pump building in the form of loans and interest buydowns.
• Dozens of concerned parents called the police after four members of Gideons International distributed free Bibles to school children on their way home from school.
10 years ago
• A 16 year old Verona Area High School student was one of four people arrested and charged with the murder of a 19 year old rival gang member on Madison’s East Side.
Originally charged as an adult with first degree murder, Victor E. Prado-Velasquez, a resident of Chalet Gardens apartments in Madison, pleaded to felony murder and served two years.
• Epic submitted plans for a 139,000 square foot addition to its already 650,000 square foot Learning Center campus, which at the time was only its second Verona campus.
The company now is working on an expansion of Campus 5, which is in addition to the Learning Center and the much larger Deep Space auditorium on its more than $1 billion Verona headquarters.
• Volunteers built a 250-foot-long boardwalk along the Ice Age Trail between Community Park and Eastview Heights.
• Verona’s Ryan Dexter, 33, won a 200-mile footrace in Vermont, a year after winning a 150-mile one – called an ultramarathon. Part of his purpose in running the race was earning pledges to buy 200 wheelchairs for people in developing nations.
• Verona soccer player Alex Melin was named the Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Soccer Player of the Year after a senior season in which the midfielder scored 17 goals and nine assists to lead the Wildcats to an 11-2 record.
• Amid budget cuts, the school district turned down proposals for three new club sports – equestrian, mountain biking and sledding.
• Part of North Nine Mound Road closed for the summer for a complete reconstruction, including bike lanes and sidewalks and widening it from 22 to 40 feet.
• Contractors began erecting the North Zone water tower behind Country View Elementary School.
• ATC began building a controversial Fitchburg-to-Verona line on 70-foot, rust-colored steel poles. The 6-mile-long, 138 kV line was budgeted for $22 million.
• The first Madison Mud Run – a sloppy event in which competitors cannot help but be caked in mud by the end – finished at Festival Park.
• VAHS junior Macy Sarbacker finished second in the Dane County Fairest of the Fair competition. She would win the following year.
• Two runaway dogs killed around three dozen hens on a Town of Verona farm.
• The Verona Farmers Market returned after a hiatus of several years.