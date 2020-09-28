50 years ago
• Electors at the annual meeting circumvented a referendum and approved the building of a physical education-music facility for the high school, at a cost of $700,000.
The school board had originally set a referendum, but its attorney advised that its decision violated some technicalities of state law. Instead, 117 of the 143 people at the annual meeting voted to go ahead with the project, to be financed by existing funds.
• A big argument over the use of the Fireman’s Park pool facilities ended in a new policy, in which mothers babysitting their kids would no longer be allowed in free.
Apparently, too many people had been using the free entrance as an excuse to sunbathe or sleep while lifeguards watched their kids.
Under the new rules, children ages 12-15 now could enter the pool alone, but skin and scuba diving were prohibited.
• The Carnes Co. gave the city space on its campus for a “temporary” city hall, which actually would last until 1980. Under the original arrangement, it did not charge any rent, only making the city responsible for utilities.
That gave the city a little breathing room in its decision over space needs for the village administration, police, fire and public works departments, estimated at 9,000 square feet.
• A record crowd of almost 4,000 people came to the Fourth of July celebration, which included fireworks and a massive waterfight among firefighters.
• The town decided to revise its proposed mobile home ordinance after about a dozen people attacked its ultra restrictive provisions and suggested it would not stand up in court.
The ordinance would have limited parks to 50 spaces while requiring utilities, curb and gutters, fire hydrants and decorative lighting. At the same time, it would not have allowed farmers to park mobile homes on their properties.
40 years ago
• The Verona Area school board decided unanimously to demolish the original Valley View school building.
It also started looking into the condition and remedy for a crumbling wall at the current school. The board began debating whether there was any point in putting real money into the problem, since within the next few years there was expected to be a discussion about closing it down.
• The Common Council decided to buy a 14-acre park south of City Hall from the county for $36,500. Though there was talk of putting baseball diamonds on it (as there are now), part of the reason was to provide a buffer from Madison development.
Mayor William Pechan vetoed the use of a grant to purchase the park, citing a need for community baseball diamond and saying the land was unsuitable for that purchase, but the city attorney said the veto was not legal. Eventually, the city solved that problem by adding another 6-acre parcel along 18-151 – where Stampfl Field is now – to the acquisition.
• Verona High School got the OK for its first hockey team. The club sport’s approval was contingent on not needing any school funding for at least four years.
• The city hired Ehlers and Associates, a Minnesota firm, to begin planning for its first tax-increment financing district. It was contingent on a November referendum to create a TIF district.
Ehlers continues to be the city’s financial consultant to this day.
• The school board decided to make Verona High School’s track conform to metric measurements.
30 years ago
• With the Common Council having voted against extending Basswood Avenue to County Hwy. M, the Plan Commission looked into alternatives to alleviate the traffic to the new middle school.
Among the options were extending Arthur Street to meet Harriet Street, providing access to the Cross Country Heights neighborhood. That idea is essentially what prevailed, despite concerns that the added traffic would increase danger to residents of that neighborhood.
• The school board decided after a heated debate not to approve a proposed 7% increase in salaries of 11 administrators (not including the superintendent).
One of the members indicated that there was some dissatisfaction within the board about the administrators, and it was also noted that they would have received about 19 percent increases over two years.
• The city determined its proceeds from the payoff of its first tax-increment financing district, TID 1, would be about $100,000. The Verona Area School District would receive about $250,000.
• Two Verona middle school students were part of an area Babe Ruth baseball team that won the state championship.
• The Verona Police Department instituted a Neighborhood Watch program and a pilot bicycle patrol program.
• The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce discussed the possibility of adding a part-time paid director by 1991 and seeking financial assistance of around $10,000 from the city.
• With a $4,600 donation from the Masonic Lodge in Verona, the Fitch-Rona EMS was able to purchase its first semi-automatic defibrillator for its ambulance.
• The state began the conversion of 18-151 to a four-lane road between Verona and Mount Horeb. The 11-mile project was to take two summers.
20 years ago
• Verona alder Bob Menamin announced a bid for the state Assembly, with campaign finance reform, returning to a part-time Legislature and environmental reform at the centerpiece of his campaign.
Though he had run for the seat once before, in 1996, as a Democrat, he chose to run as an Independent and earned the Green Party endorsement, going against both incumbent Rick Skindrud and Democrat Sondy Pope-Roberts. Skindrud ended up defeating both challengers.
Menamin also moved to a different district in the city and gave up his seat on the Common Council, which would be filled by Nancy Bartlett.
• A burglar stole more than $8,000 worth of audio-visual equipment from conversion vans at the John Erickson Chevrolet dealership.
It was the second such burglary in two weeks, and police thought it might be related to a string of similar burglaries throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. Added security measures implemented the next day helped nab a would-be burglar next door at Rhody’s Town and Country that night.
• The town began widening Cross Country Road between Tamarack Way and North Nine Mound Road, allowing room for bike lanes. Many trees were removed to make room.
• Police cited four teenage swimmers for alcohol violations after they were found swimming after 1 a.m. at Fireman’s Park beach.
Two of them, both 13-year-old girls, were found to be swimming partially nude, and a 19-year-old male was with them.
10 years ago
• The school district decided to end its yearlong experiment of requiring students to wear ID badges.
“We found the enforcement to be very, very difficult,” principal Pam Hammen told the school board.
• The city set rates on a new stormwater fee, which was in addition to taxes. The fee was intended to help balance the costs of new infrastructure development needed to handle runoff and to shift the cost burdens to those properties most responsible.
The rate was $13.25 for homeowners and a variable fee for commercial property depending on square footage and how much stormwater management existed on the property.
• The city installed a four-way stop at the intersection of Cross Country Road and Enterprise Drive after determining traffic levels and several recent accidents warranted it.
• Donna Behn became the school district’s director of instruction, following up for Linda Christensen, who had been in that position for 28 years.
• Local icon Keith Miller, whose family owned Miller and Sons Supermarket for decades, died at 90.
• The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce shot an ad at more than seven locations around Verona to promote the community on television. It started by purchasing more than 30 spots on NBC-15.
• U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold kicked off his unsuccessful bid for re-election at Harriet Park.
• Pat Anderson retired after 25 years working the front desk at City Hall. Prior to that, she had been an alder.
• The parishes of St. William and St. Andrew united under St. Christopher Catholic Parish. The two congregations still each have their own buildings, but the geographical area now is combined.
• The city decided to put a paw print and the word Wildcats on the North Zone water tower, which is next to Country View Elementary School.
• Verona resident Jill Bemis got a hug from President Obama as part of a photo op at a town hall meeting in Racine.
• Protesters angry with the stimulus bill put up signs with photos of President Obama wearing a Hitler-style mustache.
• The Town of Verona voted to deny legal claims from then-supervisor Josh Klein totaling $70,000.