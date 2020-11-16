50 years ago
• The village began pouring blacktop for new tennis courts at Harriet Park and also began working on a blacktop path to Fireman’s Park so bike riders would no longer have to face the speedy traffic on Highway 69.
Before it could be completed, however, a young bicyclist ended up in the hospital with a broken leg after getting hit by a car on 69.
• A preliminary report by the state showed the village’s population had jumped 57 percent from a decade earlier, when there were just 748 residents.
That was down, stunningly, from a nearly 100 percent increase the decade before that.
• A petition with 68 names opposed a resident’s application to run a bar in a barn on Nesbitt Road.
The Town Board delayed action on the bar, and Town Chair Donald Feller said the required zoning change probably would not pass muster at the county level with such opposition and it probably wouldn’t provide enough revenue for the town in property taxes to justify the license.
• The new Verona Middle School opened next to the high school.
• The county installed a new fire, storm and civil defense alert siren on top of the fire station.
• A home on Shuman Street next to the Post Office was torn down. It was built in 1888.
40 years ago
• The city and its administrator, Robert Pugh, pledged to communicate better after a recent series of problems that included an overdue performance evaluation for Pugh and a lack of guidance and support for the mayor, William Pechan.
• The mayor vetoed a reclassification and raise the Common Council had approved for clerk-treasurer Bev Beyer, saying the nearly $3,000 salary increase was excessive and citing budget concerns.
• The Bank of Verona had a North Main Street home torn down for future expansion plans. The nearly 100-year-old home had been owned by members of the Miller family connected with the bank since 1913.
• The Verona Area School District discovered that a “humongous” boiler at the middle school had been piped the wrong way for 17 years and was oversized for its needs. It approved installing a new one for about $40,000.
• The Fitch-Rona EMS and Verona police responded to a call of a body on Whalen Road, but it turned out to be a prank, with a dummy and several adults laughing nearby.
30 years ago
• The Verona Area school board announced its plans for building a new middle school to electors at its annual meeting.
The school, now housing Badger Ridge Middle School and Core Knowledge Charter School, was expected to be finished in late 1991, and working drawings were still being finished by architects.
• The city instituted a new budgeting process, requiring department heads to submit goals, descriptions of programs, benefits and achievements and department mission statements along with each budget request. It also had the mayor review needs with each department head before requests were made.
The city still uses that same basic system.
• Park Verona Apartments stayed in the hands of a federally funded low-cost housing program after residents were threatened with the possibility of their rent doubling.
The ownership group had asked to refinance because it had stopped being a worthwhile investment, but the government would not allow the group to pay off their loan early and remove it from the elderly housing program.
• About 25 members of the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce and several council members attended a summit to discuss planning for city growth.
It included three speakers, who reminded the city to think outside the box of industry for economic growth, to not forget about existing businesses, to set long-term goals, to work together with the private sector and to consider securing block grants to create jobs.
• The city’s population was officially estimated at 4,735 by the state Department of Administration, a 29 percent increase from 10 years earlier, when it was 3,336.
• After having a big debate the previous month about increasing administrator salaries, the board settled on a 5% pay and benefits hike, rather than the 7 that was originally proposed. Some board members had expressed unhappiness with the job some of them were doing.
Meanwhile, several coaches and advisers asked in a letter to the district that their stipends be increased.
• The Verona Area school board began discussing whether to make hockey a sanctioned sport or leave it a club team.
20 years ago
• VASD chose Gregg Mowen of Grand Rapids, Mich., to succeed Bob Gilpatrick as superintendent.
Gilpatrick had been in the post eight years. Mowen had been assistant superintendent in the Grand Rapids school district, the second-largest in Michigan with 28,000 students.
Mowen beat out, among others, local elementary school principal Bill Conzemius, who would succeed him in the post after Mowen’s sudden resignation 10 months later.
• The Verona Area School District got the final approval to sell Maple Grove School. The school, at the corner of Maple Grove Road and County Highway PD, was built in 1865 and had been part of the district since 1964.
• The Town of Verona decided to purchase its first park land, a 3.6-acre outlot near Goose Lake that provided access to 85 acres of Dane County park lands and the Military Ridge and Ice Age trails.
A group called Friends of Goose Lake raised part of the money for the purchase and helped arrange for grants to cover the rest, and neighbors volunteered to mow the trails.
• Former VASD superintendent Tony Evers announced he would be running for state superintendent of schools. He was unsuccessful then but ended up winning the post in 2009.
After nine years in that job, he was elected governor in 2018.
• The former Brunsell Lumber company was demolished. Now the South Main Street space is occupied by a pair of retail buildings and condominium buildings.
• The city decided to rebid the new public works building on Investment Court after all of the bids came in over budget. It also decided to place the new senior center on the location of the old public works building.
• The Verona Fire Department received its newly purchased rescue squad truck, designated as Squad 5. The truck, described as an “SUV of the fire department,” carries personnel, provides lighting and has a variety of rescue equipment.
• Music studio Music By Mickey opened downtown, offering piano classes. The studio eventually grew into an arts and music center, then went nonprofit in 2006 and became Rhapsody Arts Center, which closed in 2019.
• The school year began with 70 new teachers in the district.
10 years ago
• A Verona man with an apartment near Glacier Edge Elementary School was arrested after allegedly trying to buy sex with an 8-year-old.
Paul M. Ketring would be sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison and 20 years of probation in Dane County for child sex trafficking and child pornography charges.
• Verona Area International School landed a $150,000 federal implementation grant, helping it buy supplies and curriculum materials as it began planning for a fall opening.
• The Common Council declined to allow smoking rooms to be built in the city. That decision came a year after the city enacted the most restrictive smoking ban in the state and later had some of that ban gutted by a more expansive but also more permissive state law.
• Three Madison men were charged with breaking into five Main Street businesses in June. Dominique C. Franklin, Tramaine I. Franklin and Brandon Crockett all pleaded guilty to felony burglary, and each was sentenced to between one and three years in prison.
• Hundreds of volunteers, including about 60 Verona high school soccer players, helped the Madison Area Youth Soccer Association clean up Reddan Soccer Park’s secondary fields south of Cross Country Road.
• A Verona man was arrested (and later found guilty) for a 10th OWI. After serving a three-year prison sentence and moving to Mount Horeb, Thomas A. Reed was again arrested for OWI in 2018 and remains in prison on a four year sentence.
• The Cozee Inn on West Verona Avenue closed after 27 years and reopened a few weeks later as the Klassik Tavern.
• Gift shop Mystiques closed after 10 years in two locations in Verona – what are now Tuvalu Coffeehouse and Artisan Gallery on South Main Street and Unwin Chiropractic on Franklin Street.
• The high school went on lockdown despite no students being in attendance while police cars searched for a man wanted on several felony warrants.