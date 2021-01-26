The Fitchburg-based company distributing COVID-19 tests in Verona is hoping to keep its testing site open indefinitely.
JangoDx, a division of Fitchburg-based biotechnology company JangoBio, started administering tests at 509 W. Verona Ave. after subcontracting with the state to increase community testing.
To maintain the testing site, the city’s Plan Commission is expected to review the permit application at its Monday, Feb. 1, virtual meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
The company holds a temporary permit to operate. It initially failed to have one when it opened on Nov. 20, then briefly shut down Nov. 23.
That was the result of a miscommunication, JangoDx business development manager Don Dawson told the Press. He said company staff were under the impression they did not need a permit because of the severity of COVID-19.
After the company found out it needed one, the city issued a temporary permit within days Dawson said. The company is now applying for a permanent permit, rather than a temporary one.
The company has tested around 7,000 people for the coronavirus, including 3,200 at the Verona site, Dawson said. Other COVID-19 testing sites in Dane County include ones in Madison, Stoughton and Fitchburg. Dawson said the test is FDA approved.
The Verona site is open to anyone looking for a COVID-19 test, regardless of residence. Appointments are encouraged, and JangoDx provides test results within 3-5 days.