A Verona boy, 16, has pleaded not guilty to first degree intentional homicide and attempted armed robbery in the death of a Fitchburg teenager, 17.
Myjee Sanders’ lawyer Reed Cornia entered the not guilty plea for him on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the same day of the preliminary hearing, where Dane County Circuit Court judge Juan Colas denied a motion to move the case to juvenile court.
That means Sanders will be tried as an adult with a jury trial for the Aug. 2019 murder of Shay Watson, who had been a Verona Area High School football player and a track and field athlete the year prior. A final pretrial conference for Sanders has been set for Nov. 18.
According to a criminal complaint filed May 18, 2020, Sanders allegedly went to Watson’s Lyman Lane home with a person who later became a Fitchburg police informant. The informant is identified as JDN in the complaint.
The two had been granted entry into the attached garage. Once inside, the complaint states, Sanders tried to grab a bag of marijuana from Watson, and as the two struggled, Sanders pulled out a gun and shot Watson in the head.
Watson’s phone, which was found at the scene, showed he had been selling marijuana using the app Snapchat the day he died, according to the complaint. Phone records showed Watson and Sanders had communicated earlier in the day prior to his death.
Sanders was arrested after Fitchburg police interviewed JDN May 4 at LaSalle County Jail in Illinois. During the interview, JDN admitted to being present when Sanders shot Watson, according to the complaint.