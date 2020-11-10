Nine out of every 10 voters in the greater Verona area cast a ballot for the Nov. 3 election, and tended to lean Democrat in a hotly contested 2020 presidential race.
Those are rates between 15-20% higher than the last two November elections in 2018 and 2016.
According to unofficial vote tallies, the City of Verona recorded 89.8% turnout with 8,883 votes cast, and the Town of Verona had 89.7% turnout, with 1,422 votes. Together, the city and town have 11,476 registered voters.
The turnout for Nov. 3 is larger than in the 2016 presidential election, in which 7,472 city residents and 1,218 participated, and more than in the November 2018 gubernatorial race, which brought out 7,389 city voters and 1,200 town voters.
Both turnouts are higher than in November 2016 and 2018 – in the city, 20% more people voted in the Nov. 3 election than those in 2018, and 18% more than in 2016. The town saw similar increases – 18% more people voted this November than in 2018, and 16% more than 2016.
The results are considered unofficial because they haven’t been certified by the state, a process that occurs during every election that is expected to start this week.
Higher turnout also meant a larger number of absentee ballots – 8,329 people in the greater Verona area voted by absentee, in comparison to 5,002 in April and 2,693 in August.
The percentage of absentees, an average of 80.8% between both the city and town – dipped slightly from both the April and August 2020 elections. In April, an average of 83.3% of ballots were absentee, as the COVID-19 pandemic was just starting to make its way into Wisconsin, and in August, it was at 84.2%. The city has had higher rates of absentee ballot participation than the town since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Verona area voters supported Democratic candidates at higher rates than Republicans in the Nov. 3 election. By a margin of 3-1, city voters supported former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris in the presidential race against incumbents Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence. Town voters supported the Biden-Harris ticket with 65% of the vote.
While that was the highest percentage of support for Democratic candidates on the ballot, other races never dipped below 60% of voters in favor of them.
All of the candidates that the greater Verona area supported had their elections called for them as a win over their opponents.
For the House of Representatives’ Seat 2, Verona voters supported Democratic incumbent Mark Pocan with 71% of the vote in the city and 63% of the vote in the town. Pocan defeated Republican challenger Peter Theron with 69.7% of votes across south-central Wisconsin.
The race for the 80th Assembly District saw closer margins, with city voters supporting Democratic incumbent Sondy Pope with 71.4% of their votes, and the town at 64.4%, in her race against Republican challenger Chase Binnie.