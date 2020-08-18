A little more than 30% of Verona area residents voted in the Tuesday, Aug. 11, partisan primary election – but the vast majority of them did so with an absentee ballot for the second election in a row.
Following a trend started in April with the prevalence of COVID-19 in Dane County, the state and the country, 84.2% of voters filled out their ballots from home, or 2,693 voters combined from the City and Town of Verona.
Together for the August election, the two municipalities saw 30.3% voter turnout, or 3,198 votes cast out of its combined 10,567 registered voters. The rate of voting was fairly consistent between the two – in the city, 2,783 people out of 9,102 voters, or 30.6%, voted on Aug. 11; in the town, 415 people out of 1,465 registered voters, or 28.3%, voted.
The rate of absentee voting held fairly steady as well – in the city, 84.6% of votes cast were done as absentee, or 2,354; in the town, the percentage was slightly lower at 339 absentee votes, or 81.7%.
That number closely reflects the percentage of Verona area voters who participated in the April 7 election – during that election, as the state was in the middle of its Safer at Home mandate, 84.5% of voters submitted their ballots as absentee.
Of the absentee ballots sent out by both the city and the town, 67.7% of the 3,977 were returned.
Verona area voters only had one contested race to vote for in the state’s 80th Assembly district, between incumbent Sondy Pope (D-Mount Horeb) and newcomer Kimberly Smith (D-Oregon). Pope, who won the election for the district overall, collected 1,458 votes, while Smith tallied 763. Throughout the district, Pope received 5,265 votes, while Smith got 2,611.
The overall participation rate in the April election was higher, coming in close to 60% of Verona area residents who voted. That election featured a presidential primary and a school board race, as well as uncontested alder and supervisor races and a state-wide Supreme Court justice contest.