Three out of every 10 voters in the greater Verona area cast a ballot for the April 6 election, and tended to lean toward Democratic candidates in the county and state-wide races.
That is half of the percentage of people who voted last April, which was around 60% with similar races at the state level, and a third of the percentage that participated in November, where 90% of registered voters submitted a ballot.
The rate of voting was much higher in the Town of Verona, where there was a contested seat on the town board, in comparison to the city, where there were no contested races for Common Council. The City of Verona recorded 28.6% turnout with 2,792 votes cast, and the Town of Verona had 37.1% turnout, with 612 votes, according to unofficial vote tallies. Together, the city and town have 11,418 registered voters.
The number of absentee ballots dropped to the lowest it’s been since the start of the pandemic, with 42.6% of votes being cast that way. City voters tended to vote absentee more than town voters, with 43.6% of city voters – or 1,219 people – opting for absentee in comparison to 37.9% of town voters, which is 287 people.
The average percentage of absentee voters is about half of what was submitted last April, as the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to take hold. Absentee ballots were used by 83% of voters last April, and have been decreasing since.
There were a significant number of absentee ballots sent out by clerks that were never returned for the April 6 election. In the city, one out of every four ballots went unreturned; in the town, it was one out of every five.
Verona area voters tended to support candidates who were backed by Democrats more than those who had Republican support in the April 6 election. While the county executive race is non-partisan, Joe Parisi, who had Democratic support from U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan on his team, won 72% of votes in the city, and 65% in the town.
Mary Ann Nicholson, who defined herself as an independent but had support from the state’s GOP chapter, fared better in the greater Verona area than on average through the county. She won more almost 35% of votes in the town, in contrast to only winning one out of every five votes county-wide.
While voters also tended to support state superintendent candidate Jill Underly over opponent Deborah Kerr, the city had a higher percentage of votes for Underly, who was backed by Democrats. City voters gave Underly 74.7% of their votes, in comparison to the town, which gave Underly a slightly smaller percentage at 66.9%.
Compared to votes state-wide, both the city and the town had larger margins for Underly, who won 57.7% of support state-wide.
April 6 election turnout
|Municipality
|Number of votes
|Number of registered voters
|Participation percentage
|City of Verona
|2,792
|9,768
|28.58%
|Town of Verona
|612
|1,650
|37.91%
Jen Murphy and John Porco will be Verona Area Board of Education’s newest members.
The percentage of registered voters in the greater Verona area who participated in the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary sits at just over 10% – less …