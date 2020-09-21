The Verona Area Aquatic Center re-opened to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 23 according to a Sept. 18 post on the Verona Area Natatorium's Facebook page.
In order to use the facility, guests must meet several requirements including being signed up and on the lifeguard’s list for that particular 'swim time', arriving no later than 10 minutes past the start of their scheduled 'swim time', properly wearing a mask throughout the facility including the pool deck, and having sanitized their hands at the door in the presence of a staff member.
"We are very excited to see all of you," the Facebook post read. "The health and safety of our pool guests and staff is of the utmost importance. As such, we want to communicate the procedures we will have in place designed to create a safe environment. Reviewing these procedures ahead of time will help to make your visit as easy as possible."
To view the complete list of opening procedures and to register to swim, visit veronanat.recdesk.com.