After the City of Verona implemented a one-month suspension of lawn height laws, Ald. Kate Cronin (Dist. 3) said she wants to see the No Mow May voluntary participation become annual.
In April, the Common Council passed a resolution allowing homeowners to let their grass grow for the month of May to create a healthy environment for pollinators as they are coming out of winter hibernation.
“Most people think of flowering plants in their laws as weeds – mainly dandelions – but that is super food for pollinators because they provide pollen and nectar,” Cronin told the Press.
Cronin said she’s aware of between 30-40 households that participated in Verona. That includes constituents who sent her photos of the bees or birds in their yards, or seeing posts on Facebook.
“This really is environmental justice,” she said. “We do want to have a planet left for our kids and grandkids so when we have these opportunities for an easy win -- like letting our grass grow for a month.”
Cronin said if the city does continue with the suspension of the grass length ordinance, which requires grass that’s taller than eight inches be cut, she would like more promotional material for neighbors, and a registry for people to sign up.
The registry would allow the city to measure the participation, and potential environmental impact. And the promotional material – such as yard signs – would help signal to neighbors why a lawn isn’t being mowed, Cronin added.
Cronins said another reflection from the No Mow May resolution is educating people on what to expect after the month is over. She hired a landscaping company to mow her lawn, because she said her regular lawn mower would not have managed the length of the grass.
“I was a little taken back how long my grass got,” she said. “We didn’t have a particularly rainy May -- so had we gotten more rain I suspect it would have been even longer.”
But overall, Cronin said she thought the resolution to be a success.
“It was a great experiment and I hope it is something we can make permanent,” Cronin said.