Two Verona-area entities have been awarded grants from Dane County Environmental Council’s Community Partners and Capital Equipment programs last week.
In a June 21 news release, county executive Joe Parisi announced the grants, totalling $18,513, which will fund environmental conservation, restoration and education projects in the county.
“Through these partnerships, we are able to continue improving and conserving the county’s outdoor spaces, while also creating opportunities to educate and inspire the next generation to care for our natural resources,” Parisi said in the release.
Upper Sugar River Watershed Association received two of those grants, one of them a Community Partner grant, and the other a Capital Equipment grant. The Town of Verona also received a Capital Equipment grant, and the Ice Age Trail Alliance, which is based in Cross Plains, but maintains the Ice Age Trail that runs through the Verona area, also received two grants.
USRWA’s $663 Community Partner grant will be used for buying supplies to remove invasive species such as hip boots at boot wash stations and additional equipment for the organizations’ brush cutter, which will be purchased with the Capital Equipment grant, the release said.
The town’s $1,130 grant will purchase a brush cutter, backpack pump sprayers and drip torches to help the town further develop its prairie near the Town Hall, according to the release.
The Ice Age Trail Alliance will use its grants to remove invasive buckthorn and honeysuckle from an area along the trail and purchase a brush mower to keep the trails clear.
Funding for the grants comes from the county’s Land and Water Legacy Initiative and donations from local businesses, including the American Transmission Company and the Madison Gas and Electric Foundation, the release said. To be eligible, recipients must provide matching funds to complete the projects.