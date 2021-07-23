A new used auto dealership Is hoping to share space with Ideal Printing at 400 South Nine Mound Road.
Lake City Auto LLC is applying to the city for a permit to rent out a portion of Ideal Pritning’s building. The Plan Commission is expected to review the permit at the Monday, Aug. 3 meeting.
The auto dealership mainly supplies vehicles to other dealerships, the application states. Most of the cars are purchased remotely, so the applicant expects to have only 3-5 vehicles on the premises at a time.
The dealership does not perform repairs, the application states.
The office hours are expected to be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with four in office employees.