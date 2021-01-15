Two teenagers are in custody after allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a high speed highway chase and foot pursuit.
According to a City of Verona Police Department news release, officers arrived at the 700 block of Jenna Drive around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, on a report of a suspicious vehicle driving slowly and stopping in front of residential driveways. When officers entered the Westridge neighborhood, they located a stolen black 2020 Audi sedan previously seen in Fitchburg.
The driver of Audi immediately drove off, with officers in pursuit, headed north on Hwy. 18/151. According to the news release a Verona officer set up a tire deflation device near exit 81, which deflated one tire, but the vehicle kept going at high speeds, and officers stopped the pursuit for safety reasons.
A City of Fitchburg police officer later found the suspect vehicle abandoned in the 2100 block of Rosenberry Road, and responding officers set up a perimeter. After a foot pursuit, officers took two suspects into custody without incident.
According to the news release, a 16 year old Verona boy was booked into the juvenile reception center on charges of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger and resisting an officer. A 17 year old Madison girl was booked into the Dane County jail on the same charges.
The Verona Police Department was assisted by the Fitchburg Police Department and the Cottage Grove Police Department.